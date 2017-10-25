Eagles sign Taylor Hart, place Jason Peters on injured reserve

Getty Images

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters‘ season came to an end when he tore his ACL on Monday night and the Eagles made the expected roster move to reflect that reality on Wednesday.

The team placed Peters on injured reserve and filled his roster spot by signing tackle Taylor Hart.

That’s the same Taylor Hart that the Eagles drafted out of Oregon as a defensive lineman in the fifth round of the 2014 draft. Hart played in 14 games as a defensive player in 2015, but was let go at final cuts in 2016. He had a brief stay with the 49ers before returning to the Eagles, who began the process of transitioning him to the offensive line. Hart played tackle this summer, but didn’t make the team in September.

He’ll provide depth behind expected starters at tackle Lane Johnson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, although the team hasn’t yet said how they’ll deploy the two tackles this week.