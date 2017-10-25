Eddie Jackson named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Bears safety Eddie Jackson won the NFC’s defensive player of the week award, but it could have easily been for offense as well.

Jackson scored the Bears’ only two touchdowns in last week’s win over the Panthers, with the rookie safety showing he can go long.

Jackson scored on a 75-yard fumble return for a touchdown and a 76-yard interception return for a score in the 17-3 win.

That was enough for the Bears to be able to win comfortably on a day their rookie quarterback completed four passes.

With the fourth-rounder from Alabama stepping into the lineup so easily, it’s going to be remembered as a good draft for the Bears even if it takes quarterback Mitchell Trubisky a moment to become steady without the training wheels on.