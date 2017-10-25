Giants G.M. says the time is not right to play Davis Webb

Getty Images

Giants coach Ben McAdoo doubled down on 36-year-old quarterback Eli Manning this week, saying he had no plans to make a switch at the position for future considerations.

And while General Manager Jerry Reese was largely singing the same song, he was willing to look at a different page of music.

Via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Reese said there might be a time to play Webb to see what they have this year, but not yet.

“It’s not right now because we’re going to fight with everything we have with these nine games left and hopefully we can turn our season around,’’ Reese said.

The third round pick hasn’t even been active for a game yet (that’s been backup Geno Smith), so there are gradual steps he could take. But a hoped-for/delusional turnaround isn’t the only reason not to play him. The Giants offensive line has been a mess all year, and all their receivers of note are hurt, so any quarterback who steps on the field isn’t going to have much of a chance to succeed.

Perhaps playing him late in the year will help their long-term evaluation, but they might be in position for a top-five pick and a different grade of quarterback. That could leave Webb caught in the middle, a blue version of Christian Hackenberg, caught between a veteran of uncertain future and a potential rookie of better pedigree.