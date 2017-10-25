Jamaal Charles hoping for ovation from Chiefs fans

Getty Images

Running back Jamaal Charles didn’t seem quite certain what to expect from Chiefs fans on Monday night when he shows up in a Broncos uniform. He hopes, though, that they remember what he did in Kansas City.

He is the team’s all-time leading rusher.

“I gave it my all for the Chiefs,’’ Charles said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.

The Chiefs released Charles in March after nine seasons and 7,260 yards. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million with the Broncos in May.

“People think I’m a traitor just because I play with the Broncos, but I was just trying to get a job,” Charles said. “At the end of the day, I’m happy the Broncos kept that dream alive for me. . . My heart is always going to be with the Chiefs after I retire.’’