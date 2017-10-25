Jamaal Charles hoping for ovation from Chiefs fans

Posted by Charean Williams on October 25, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT
Getty Images

Running back Jamaal Charles didn’t seem quite certain what to expect from Chiefs fans on Monday night when he shows up in a Broncos uniform. He hopes, though, that they remember what he did in Kansas City.

He is the team’s all-time leading rusher.

“I gave it my all for the Chiefs,’’ Charles said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.

The Chiefs released Charles in March after nine seasons and 7,260 yards. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million with the Broncos in May.

“People think I’m a traitor just because I play with the Broncos, but I was just trying to get a job,” Charles said. “At the end of the day, I’m happy the Broncos kept that dream alive for me. . . My heart is always going to be with the Chiefs after I retire.’’

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Jamaal Charles hoping for ovation from Chiefs fans

  2. How did KC react when Neil Smith signed with the Broncos and won two championships? That must have been tough to stomach.

    When Shannon Sharpe left the Broncos and went to the Ravens, then won a championship with that team (beating the Broncos in the playoffs), Denver didn’t turn on him.

    I am willing to bet that KC keeps it classy.

  3. As a Chiefs fan – why would we not. He’s one of the greatest Chiefs RBs…..one of the best Chiefs players….in our history.
    The organization could have paid him to come back. I don’t blame them for not doing it – and I don’t blame him for collecting a paycheck somewhere else.

  4. As a (former) Charger fan, I still have tremendous love for this guy.
    When he was on top of his game, it was football at it’s best:
    Like Gale Sayers, Barry Sanders or Walter Payton.

    That said, I’m not sure it’s super wise to say
    –when you need your front five to give 110% for you on Monday–
    “My heart is always going to be with the Chiefs…” :0

  5. Come back as a Viking or Panther sure. Something about going to a division rival that makes some fans not too happy there Charles. They still hate the Broncos. Apparently you don’t. See the disconnect?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!