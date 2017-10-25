Jets sign Neal Sterling off Chiefs’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Jets brought back tight end Neal Sterling, signing him off the Chiefs’ practice squad. They placed Xavier Coleman on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Sterling played three games with the Jets earlier this season, making one catch for 8 yards. The Jets had signed him as a free agent Sept. 3. They released him Oct. 5, and the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad two days later.

The Jaguars made Sterling a seventh-round draft choice in 2015. He has 13 career receptions for 118 yards in his career.

Coleman injured his shoulder on special teams Sunday at Miami. He was promoted from the practice squad Oct. 14 and played in two games.