Kai Forbath wins NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Vikings have been searching for answers on offense, but they can rest a little easier knowing they can score from long range.

Vikings kicker Kai Forbath was named NFC special teams player of the week after his six-field goal day against the Ravens.

Forbath’s point total alone was enough to beat the Ravens, and he’s been steady all year for the Vikings, who have endured uncertainty at quarterback and the loss of rookie running back Dalvin Cook.

Forbath is 17-of-18 on field goals this year, including a perfect 3-of-3 from 50 yards or longer.