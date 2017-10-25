Kevin Byard named AFC defensive player of the week

AP

The Titans offense couldn’t find its way into the end zone against the Browns last weekend, which meant their defense needed to hold firm if they were going to come away with a victory.

Thanks in large part to safety Kevin Byard, the Titans were able to do exactly that when Ryan Succop hit a field goal in overtime for a 12-9 win.

Byard intercepted Browns quarterbacks three times over the course of the afternoon. The first came just before halftimes when Byard picked DeShone Kizer off inside the Titans’ 10-yard-line and No. 2 came on the first Browns possession of the second half when Byard snagged another Kizer toss. The third interception was off Cody Kessler, who replaced Kizer during the second half but had no better luck when it came to avoiding Byard.

The hat trick was enough for the league to name Byard the AFC defensive player of the week for the first time in his NFL career.