Posted by Josh Alper on October 25, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT
The Dolphins will be down at least one starter on the offensive line for Thursday night’s game against the Ravens and we won’t know until closer to game time if they’ll also be missing left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Tunsil has been listed as questionable to play against Baltimore after hurting his knee in last Sunday’s victory over the Jets. He took part in practice as a limited participant on Tuesday.

Jesse Davis stepped in for Tunsil last week, but he will likely be starting at left guard Thursday because left guard Anthony Steen has been ruled out with a foot injury. If Tunsil is out as well, Sam Young would probably be the choice to step in at tackle.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker also drew a questionable tag due to the ankle injury that kept him from playing the last two weeks. He’s been limited in practice the last two days. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and defensive end Andre Branch round out the list of players listed as questionable.

2 responses to “Laremy Tunsil, DeVante Parker questionable for Thursday night

  1. The way the Ravens offense is sputtering and with Matt Moore in his first start this season this game will be decided by which defense plays better.

    You’re probably right, but Miami has more play makers on offense than Bal does so I’d like to think that will play a big factor. Especially considering how bad Flacco has been this year.

    I have Miami winning 17-10 in an ugly defensive (bad offense) battle.

