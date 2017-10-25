Lions coach Jim Caldwell invokes Buddhist parable, of course

AP

Usually when football coaches want to teach some greater philosophical lesson, it’s either coming from an Army general or some other football coach.

But Lions coach Jim Caldwell invoked an old Buddhist parable when discussing the team’s need to put a Week Six loss to the Saints behind them after their bye week, with the Steelers up next.

According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Caldwell invoked the story of the Two Monks and a Woman to explain the spot his team is in.

In the story, a pair of monks who have vowed to not touch a woman come upon one in distress crossing a river. One decides to help her cross. His companion objects, and hours later, questions his partner’s decision. The first monk says: “I put her down on the other side of the river. Why are you still carrying her?”

“So, sometimes that’s what losses can be like as well,” Caldwell said. “You can carry them a little bit too long into the bye week where we are right now. It’s got to be back behind us and looking forward to obviously playing a tough, tough football team that’s playing really well.”

That’s certainly deeper than some story about tearing off the rear view mirror, or chopping wood, or whatever cliche coaches want to use.

And it might have been perfect, if Caldwell had thrown in a “gunga galunga.”

If they can beat the Steelers, there will be no tip. But on their death beds, the Lions will receive total consciousness. So they’ve got that going for them, which is nice.