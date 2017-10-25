Lions extend kicker Matt Prater’s contract

Getty Images

The Lions have shown they’re willing to write checks to keep key players.

Now they can cross another one off the list for next offseason.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Lions are signing kicker Matt Prater to a three-year extension, which is worth $11.4 million up to a maximum of $12.5 million. The deal includes a $3.6 million signing bonus.

It’s a good deal for the 33-year-old Prater, who was picked up in 2014 after being discarded by the Broncos.

And while the altitude in Denver might have helped him set a league record with a 64-yarder in 2013, Prater’s even better in Detroit.

He’s hit 85.7 percent of his field goals since coming to the Lions, after he was a 82.9 percenter in Denver.