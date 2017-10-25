Lions promote Jace Billingsley to active roster

Getty Images

The Lions added a wide receiver to their active roster on Wednesday.

Jace Billingsley is the new addition after being elevated from the practice squad. Billingsley joins the team while Golden Tate is dealing with a shoulder injury. Word before the team’s bye last week was that Tate would miss several weeks with the injury and the team still appears to be planning to play without him.

Billingsley spent almost all of last season on the Lions’ practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster at the end of the regular season, but didn’t play in any games with the team. He had 10 catches for 106 yards in the preseason for Detroit this year.

The Lions also announced that tackle Corey Robinson will resume practicing after being designated to return from injured reserve.