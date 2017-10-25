Martavis Bryant running with the scout team, expected to be inactive

Getty Images

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is sending a message to disgruntled receiver Martavis Bryant: If you complain about your role on the team, we’ll change your role. And not in the way you want.

Bryant has been demoted to the scout team rather than practicing with the starters today. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Bryant is expected to be inactive on Sunday.

Steelers guard Ramon Foster told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that backup receiver Justin Hunter took Bryant’s role in the offense at practice today.

Bryant, who has 18 catches this season, has been unhappy about his role in the offense and said this week that if his role doesn’t change, he wants to be traded. Tomlin replied that Bryant isn’t going anywhere.

It’s unclear how long Bryant will be on the scout team, but for now he has traded places with Hunter on the depth chart, and Hunter has been inactive for most of this season.