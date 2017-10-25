Martavis Bryant running with the scout team, expected to be inactive

October 25, 2017
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is sending a message to disgruntled receiver Martavis Bryant: If you complain about your role on the team, we’ll change your role. And not in the way you want.

Bryant has been demoted to the scout team rather than practicing with the starters today. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Bryant is expected to be inactive on Sunday.

Steelers guard Ramon Foster told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that backup receiver Justin Hunter took Bryant’s role in the offense at practice today.

Bryant, who has 18 catches this season, has been unhappy about his role in the offense and said this week that if his role doesn’t change, he wants to be traded. Tomlin replied that Bryant isn’t going anywhere.

It’s unclear how long Bryant will be on the scout team, but for now he has traded places with Hunter on the depth chart, and Hunter has been inactive for most of this season.

  3. So how long does everyone think it will take Bryant to realize that if he hadn’t missed 20 games due to suspension over the past couple of years, the Steelers might consider him a more reliable target?

    The Steelers have stood by this guy despite all his missteps, and for Bryant to shoot off at the mouth like this is pathetic. This guy doesn’t know, or have any appreciation for, how good he has it.

  5. Wow. This is a pretty big deal. Might be the most insulting punishment in his current state of mind.

  7. I saw that coming. Martavis must be stoned again thinking he’s in a position of strength to dictate what the Steelers will or won’t do with his Contract or Playing Time.

  10. Good! A slice of humble pie never hurt anyone. A lot more of these guys in the NFL need to be fed their share as well. Can we just get back to playing football??? Please??

  11. This is the appropriate punishment. I agree with Bryant that the Steelers aren’t using him to his full potential but he went about it the wrong way. Not only did he go on social Media to complain, he also threw a teammate under the bus. Bryant needs to grow up and understand he is only hurting himself.

    If you have an issue, talk to the head coach, talk to the offensive coordinator and talk to the QB, not blow up your team on social media. Especially, a team who stood by you when you kept getting suspended. Grow up.

  13. Ya, that’s going to motivate him more to want to stay with the club. Tomlin’s message should be connected with a trade. Sillyness

  15. Kudos, Tomlin. This is how you handle things. Bellicheck would’ve coddled the guy and took him under his wing to teach him how to cheat more effectively.

  17. If I am the saints, Seahawks, Bears, Bucs, Jets, Jaguars…… I absolutely give up a 3rd or 2nd round pick for MB. He is without a doubt one of the most electrifying playmaker in the NFL on an extremely cheap contract for this year and next. If I am the Steelers I’ll be very careful how I treat MB. Just last year their offense was shut down vs The Pats when LB got Injured. He might not be the most important but MB is the most explosive player on that offense.

  18. Well, I have to hand it to coach Tomlin. I didn’t think he had it in him to do this type of move as a “Player’s Coach”. This is actually a Cowher like move (minus the spittle). I approve. It teaches MB a lesson and more importantly, the other players are watching!
    Great Move!!!

