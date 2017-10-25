Michael Thomas out of practice for Saints

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas didn’t show any sign of having a knee injury in last Sunday’s win over the Packers, but it appears something isn’t quite right.

Thomas was listed as a non-participant by the Saints for Wednesday’s practice and a knee issue was cited as the reason for his absence from the field. Thomas had seven catches for 82 yards against Green Bay and is New Orleans’ leading receiver on the season.

Thursday will provide a better idea if this is a significant issue or if Thomas was just getting some rest for a minor problem. Willie Snead got in a full practice after being limited by a hamstring injury for the last few weeks, so the Saints could have another receiving option available in the event Thomas isn’t able to go against the Bears this weekend.

Left tackle Terron Armstead also didn’t practice, although that may just be maintenance for his surgically-repaired shoulder as he played every snap against the Packers. Right guard Larry Warford was out with an abdominal injury and is not expected to play this week.