Packers release Don Barclay off injured reserve

Getty Images

Don Barclay won’t be returning to the Packers lineup after a stint on injured reserve.

Barclay was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury early this season and became eligible to be designated for return last week. Barclay would be able to practice with such a designation, but the Packers chose to make a different move on Tuesday. They released Barclay from injured reserve, leaving him free to sign with any team in order to continue his playing career.

Barclay has played all over the line since joining the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and made 24 starts while appearing in 62 games for Green Bay. His injury and injuries to members of the starting lineup have led the team to give long looks to Justin McCray and Lucas Patrick, who will continue to be the top reserves this season.

The Packers also announced that wide receiver Max McCaffrey has joined the practice squad. McCaffrey spent the summer with the Packers before being cut and wound up playing five games with the Jaguars before Jacksonville dropped him this week.