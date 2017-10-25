Panthers: Cam Newton felt he fulfilled media requirement

Posted by Josh Alper on October 25, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
The Panthers issued a statement regarding the abrupt end of quarterback Cam Newton‘s media availability on Wednesday.

Newton was asked a question about the offense’s ability to consistently make “big chunk plays,” which elicited a roll of the eyes and a response of “next question” from the quarterback. As the next question was being asked, as seen and heard in video from Steve Reed of the Associated Press, Newton turned and walked off the podium to draw his session with the media to a close.

In a statement, the Panthers said that Newton left because he felt he’d spent enough time with the media.

“Cam didn’t intend to be discourteous toward any specific media member. In his mind after answering questions for nine minutes he had fulfilled his obligations.”

Interactions with the media or the lack thereof have been a thing for Newton the last few weeks as he went from finding it funny that women reporters cover football earlier this month to not talking to the media at all last week.

  2. “Cam didn’t intend to be discourteous toward any specific media member. In his mind after answering questions for nine minutes he had fulfilled his obligations.”

    By issuing a statement like this it might make one think the organisation is a dumb as Cam.

  6. He’s probably afraid that a woman reporter will ask him an intelligent question that he doesn’t have the brains to answer. What a punk..

  8. Cam Newton is bipolar. He has maniac highs like when he was dabbing and then deep dark lows like sulking under a towel. He needs to see a therapist to learn to deal with his condition.

  10. Personally, I’d rather see this kid focus on football. He has as much, if not more talent as any of the young guns going today. This is one of the greatest era’s in NFL history, with all the great young QB’s. Enjoy it. Don’t get sidetracked worrying about Cam. If I’m relying on quotes from Cam to make my life complete, I’m a real basket case.

  11. I’m sure that the NFL has a number of minutes that a player needs to be available for the media.

    Whatever it is – either 9 minutes was enough or Cam should be fined for not fulfilling his media obligation.

  13. Embarrassing. I’m seeing a lot of “what do you want from him” on Twitter. As if we can’t expect him to be an adult after all these years in the league.

  17. Cam who feels he is a leader and great role model continues to show he is a spoiled kid in grown up clothes.

  18. How does this guy not get it? I am repeatedly dumbfounded at how oblivious he is.
    After what he did with that female reporter you’d think he’d pull his head out and go the extra mile in press conferences. He skipped a few then now this?
    It’s impossible to continue to make excuses for this guy. The organization needs to teach this guy how to act like a leader. Clearly, he isn’t one naturally but they can coach him up.

  19. Each week Cam Newton proves he just does not get it. Sad. All that talent and he can’t shake the problem between the ears. I think the Super Bowl loss affected him and he can’t shake it. His inner prima donna is taking over.

  22. Cam is acting like ’45’. He doesn’t like the questions, so he pouts and goes home. Remember the press conference after the Super Bowl? Haha Cam is the ’45’ of the NFL!

  23. I’d rather have Cam than Marshawn, Kaep, Michael Bennett, Zeke Elliot, OBJ, AP, the list goes on and on.

    Does he pout, sure. Is he articulate, no.

    But there are a lot of guys in the league that cause harm to others, literally, and cause harm to the league itself. The worst thing he has done in seven years is make fun of a girl. People just love to pile on.

