Panthers: Cam Newton felt he fulfilled media requirement

Getty Images

The Panthers issued a statement regarding the abrupt end of quarterback Cam Newton‘s media availability on Wednesday.

Newton was asked a question about the offense’s ability to consistently make “big chunk plays,” which elicited a roll of the eyes and a response of “next question” from the quarterback. As the next question was being asked, as seen and heard in video from Steve Reed of the Associated Press, Newton turned and walked off the podium to draw his session with the media to a close.

In a statement, the Panthers said that Newton left because he felt he’d spent enough time with the media.

“Cam didn’t intend to be discourteous toward any specific media member. In his mind after answering questions for nine minutes he had fulfilled his obligations.”

Interactions with the media or the lack thereof have been a thing for Newton the last few weeks as he went from finding it funny that women reporters cover football earlier this month to not talking to the media at all last week.