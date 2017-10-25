Panthers sign Roberto Aguayo to practice squad

Getty Images

Roberto Aguayo is back in the NFC South, but not as a member of an active roster.

The Panthers announced on Wednesday morning that they have signed Aguayo to their practice squad. Aguayo was one of several kickers who worked out for the team this week.

Panthers kicker Graham Gano has been dealing with knee trouble. He has not missed a game this season, but Carolina was concerned enough that they wanted to be sure they had another option on hand if needed.

Aguayo made a game-winning field goal against the Panthers last year in a rare bright moment during a rookie season that turned out to be an extended cautionary tale about trading up to take a kicker in the second round. The Buccaneers cut Aguayo this summer and he had a brief spell with the Bears before they did the same.