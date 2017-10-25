Patriots put Harvey Langi on non-football injury list

Getty Images

Patriots rookie linebacker Harvey Langi has not played or practiced since being injured in a car accident on October 13 and his absence is expected to be an extended one.

The Patriots announced on Wednesday that Langi, who was hospitalized along with his wife after the accident, has been placed on the non-football injury list. He’s been listed by the Patriots with a back injury and there have been multiple reports indicating he will miss the rest of the season.

The driver of the car that hit the Langis faces drug and alcohol charges related to the accident.

The Patriots promoted linebacker Trevor Reilly from the practice squad to take Langi’s place on the active roster. Reilly was a seventh-round pick by the Jets in 2014 and played two years for them before moving on to the Patriots’ practice squad last year. He was signed to the Dolphins’ active roster at the end of the regular season and saw action in three games, including their playoff loss to the Steelers. He rejoined the Patriots earlier this month.