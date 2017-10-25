Patriots-Steelers game won’t be flexed

Getty Images

When the NFL moved Sunday Night Football from broadcast to cable and made Sunday night, as a practical matter, the new Monday night, the NFL included a late-season flex feature that allowed potentially bad matchups to be upgraded via the shifting of a game from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night.

The development came with a caveat — the networks holding the rights to the afternoon games would have the ability to block certain games from being removed from their air. That ability to block flexing persists, and the Steelers have announced that their Week 15 game against the Patriots has been protected by CBS, and can’t be flexed. Which means that CBS has blocked the game from being moved to Sunday night.

Chances are the league wouldn’t have chosen to flex the game to Sunday night anyway, given that the currently-scheduled prime-time game has the Raiders hosting the Cowboys. And no team puts eyeballs on screens like the Cowboys.

But here’s the bigger point that the NFL should consider when negotiating the next wave of broadcast deals: Get rid of the rules that prevent the league from generating the biggest possible audiences in key broadcast windows, whether it be 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoons or Sunday nights. While flexing games from Sundays to Mondays or Thursdays wouldn’t be practical, the league should be willing to slide Sunday games around whenever — from Week One through Week 17, regardless of how many times a given team ends up in a given window and whether the networks with the rights to the afternoon games object.

Although the NFL no longer has the scarcity of product that it once did, an abundance of compelling games in significant windows could be the key to pumping up the weekly ratings. If that means ditching the rules that currently keep that form happening, the NFL should happily ditch those rules.