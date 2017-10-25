Paxton Lynch practices on Wednesday

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch resumed throwing a couple of weeks ago, but he has remained out of practice and inactive for the team’s games.

Wednesday brought a change on that front. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Lynch took part in the walkthrough practice that Denver held to kick off their week of preparation for a Monday night game against the Chiefs. The team will not issue an injury report noting participation levels until Thursday.

Klis adds that Lynch was “only tossing the ball lightly” during the portion of practice open to the media and surmises that he’s still a little while away from playing.

That leaves Brock Osweiler as the backup to Trevor Siemian, who got a vote of confidence from coach Vance Joseph this week. Should things not go well in the next three weeks — at Chiefs, at Eagles, vs. Patriots — the Broncos will be looking at a steep uphill climb to make the playoffs and the prospect of taking a look at their 2016 first-round pick might look more appealing.