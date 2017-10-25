Raiders promote Elijah Hood

Posted by Charean Williams on October 25, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Raiders promoted rookie running back Elijah Hood to the active roster, the club announced Wednesday.

Hood originally was drafted by the Raiders in the seventh round. He spent the first seven weeks of the regular season on the club’s practice squad.

Hood played three years at North Carolina, appearing in 34 games with 25 starts and gaining 2,580 rushing yards on 431 carries with 29 touchdowns. His 2,580 rushing yards ranks ninth in school history.

The Raiders also announced they have signed defensive lineman Jhaustin Thomas to the practice squad.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Raiders promote Elijah Hood

  2. After he was drafted, he mentioned that Marshawn Lynch was his idol and he tried to copy Lynch’s running style. I know he’s not there yet, but some game action would be good for him. At this point it would be nice to see what he’s got and put Lynch on notice for his nonsense, if that would even make a difference.

  3. the real question is do the Raiders activate Seabass, and Obi wan Kenobi next week, not that they are eligible to return from the IR…..Conley as well???

  4. hanspard says:
    October 25, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    If this guy runs well, then screw Lynch, kick him to the curb.

    =========

    Even if Hood isn’t that good, Lynch should be off the roster because more yardage would be gained by feeding carries to Richard/Washington. And of course Lynch is a disruptive cancer so getting rid of him is a necessity if the Raiders hope to salvage a decent season.

    Sadly, I don’t have much hope that my wish will come to pass because Lynch is on the Raiders based upon the wishes of the owner (despite his prior promise when he took over the team to never interfere with the player personnel decisions). Apparently Son-of-Al’s publicity stunt with Lynch means more to him than winning results on the field.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!