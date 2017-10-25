Raiders promote Elijah Hood

Getty Images

The Raiders promoted rookie running back Elijah Hood to the active roster, the club announced Wednesday.

Hood originally was drafted by the Raiders in the seventh round. He spent the first seven weeks of the regular season on the club’s practice squad.

Hood played three years at North Carolina, appearing in 34 games with 25 starts and gaining 2,580 rushing yards on 431 carries with 29 touchdowns. His 2,580 rushing yards ranks ninth in school history.

The Raiders also announced they have signed defensive lineman Jhaustin Thomas to the practice squad.