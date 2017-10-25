Ravens rule out Terrance West, Maxx Williams

Getty Images

The Ravens have ruled out running back Terrance West and tight end Maxx Williams. Williams injured his ankle Oct. 15 against the Bears, while West injured his left calf Oct. 8 against the Raiders.

Baltimore lists three players as doubtful — wide receiver Michael Campanaro (shoulder), wide receiver Chris Matthews (thigh) and linebacker Tim Williams (thigh).

The Ravens have a long list of players who are questionable to play Thursday — safety Tony Jefferson (ankle), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine (back), wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (knee), wide receiver Breshad Perriman (concussion), guard/center Matt Skura (knee), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles), linebacker Terrell Suggs (knee), wide receiver Mike Wallace (concussion), tight end Benjamin Watson (knee) and safety S Eric Weddle (ankle).

With all the wide receivers on the injury report, the Ravens re-signed Kenny Bell, who spent the majority of the 2016 season on the team’s practice squad.