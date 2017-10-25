Report: Dont’a Hightower could miss more time than just this week

Getty Images

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower will miss Sunday’s game against the Chargers and might need more time than that for his right shoulder to heal enough for a return, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reported.

Hightower injured his shoulder in Sunday’s victory over the Falcons while tackling running back Devonta Freeman. He played 34 of 57 defensive snaps.

Hightower missed two games earlier this season with a sprained right knee. He has 14 tackles and two sacks in five games.

In 2014, Hightower missed only two games with a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

The Patriots promoted linebacker Trevor Reilly from the practice squad Wednesday for depth, and Kyle Van Noy will continue to call the plays as their top inside linebacker.