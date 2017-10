Getty Images

The Saints promoted rookie center Cameron Tom from the practice squad. New Orleans needed depth on its line because of guard Larry Warford‘s abdominal strain.

The Saints released cornerback Sterling Moore, which was reported earlier Wednesday, in a corresponding move.

Washington tried to sign Tom from the Saints’ practice squad last week, via Amos Morale of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

New Orleans signed Tom as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi in May.