Saints releasing Sterling Moore

Getty Images

The Saints haven’t had cornerback Sterling Moore in the lineup since the second week of the regular season and he won’t be making any more appearances for them this season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are releasing Moore on Wednesday. Moore suffered a pectoral injury in Week Two, but has not appeared on the injury report before being placed on the inactive list in recent weeks.

Moore recorded 56 tackles and two interceptions while making 12 starts for the Saints last season, but moved down the depth chart this year with Marshon Lattimore arriving in the first round and P.J. Williams returning from injury to join Ken Crawley as the top options for New Orleans.

Moore’s also played for the Patriots, Cowboys and Buccaneers. That experience could work in his favor as he looks for a new home for the rest of the season.