Sam Bradford remains out of practice

Getty Images

The question regarding Sam Bradford and his balky left knee is becoming not when he will return this season but if he will return this season. The Vikings quarterback missed practice again Wednesday.

He has played a full game only once this season, a season-opening victory over the Saints. Bradford returned to start against Chicago in Week 5 but did not even make it through the first half and has not practiced since.

It remains unclear where Bradford’s rehab is.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was asked by Browns reporters on a conference call for an injury update on Bradford and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

“I don’t know yet on either one of them really,” Zimmer said. “We are going to practice here in a little bit, but they are both getting better. There is a good possibility that they could play.”

The Vikings media later asked him if Case Keenum would start Sunday.

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” Zimmer said.

It seems a safe bet Keenum will start, and Bradford will miss yet another week.