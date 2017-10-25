Sam Bradford remains out of practice

Posted by Charean Williams on October 25, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT
The question regarding Sam Bradford and his balky left knee is becoming not when he will return this season but if he will return this season. The Vikings quarterback missed practice again Wednesday.

He has played a full game only once this season, a season-opening victory over the Saints. Bradford returned to start against Chicago in Week 5 but did not even make it through the first half and has not practiced since.

It remains unclear where Bradford’s rehab is.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was asked by Browns reporters on a conference call for an injury update on Bradford and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

“I don’t know yet on either one of them really,” Zimmer said. “We are going to practice here in a little bit, but they are both getting better. There is a good possibility that they could play.”

The Vikings media later asked him if Case Keenum would start Sunday.

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” Zimmer said.

It seems a safe bet Keenum will start, and Bradford will miss yet another week.

  1. Let him Bradford & Diggs sit thru the bye week and come back healthy for the second half stretch of the season. My guess is that is exactly what the teams plan is but they just won’t say it.

  2. At this point I think the Vikings could start Sloter and still beat the Browns. Bradford should go on IR and Teddy as the backup for now.

  3. Why bother playing them? Just rest them both and then they have another week off with the bye to get better. Honestly, I don’t expect Bradford to ever play again. He can’t move. If he plays again, I would expect him to be out the next week due to soreness and stuff. I just hope Diggs can get back out there after the bye for the long road stretch they have ahead of them.

    If this team just could get Teddy back out there and playing like he used to, I think they could actually make the playoffs.

  4. This shouldn’t even be news. As a Vikings fan I don’t even want to hear about Teddy Bridgewater. He hasn’t played in over a year and he is for sure Rusty. I want to roll with Case Keenum for the rest of the season. Stay seated Sam.

  5. What I can’t figure out is the one game he did play, he was NFC Offensive Player of the Week and barely got touched. Why didn’t this flare-up in the offseason or pre-season?

    Second straight year the Vikings have lost a QB on essentially a non-contact related.

  6. One of Zim’s goofy quirks is hiding the ball on injuries as much as he can. About the only entertaining thing about it is how it ticks off the media types. And if Bradford plays this year we might also see pigs flying into the glass at US Bank stadium instead of birds.

