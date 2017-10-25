Smith-Schuster getting his bike back

Getty Images

The Steelers have one fewer fish to fry.

At a time when one receiver is trying to get out, another was trying to get his stolen bike back. And rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster has.

Via KDKA-TV, someone purchased the bike, swiped on Tuesday, for $200. The person then realized that the bike belongs to Smith-Schuster, and the person gave it to police.

Of course, some may now wonder whether the person who supposedly purchased the stolen bike is the person who actually stole the stolen bike, in the same way that the girl with the blue sweatpants assumed the Jerry was the one who hit her car and drove away without leaving a note.

Regardless, the bike will soon be back under the butt of JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Martavis Bryant will still have a stick up his.