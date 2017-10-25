Stefon Diggs does drills before Vikings head to London

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs has not played or practiced the last two weeks due to a groin injury, but he was able to get back on the field Wednesday.

Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Diggs had a helmet on while going through drills at Vikings practice on Wednesday. That’s a step back toward the lineup and we’ll see if he takes another one during Thursday’s practice.

That practice will be held in England as the Vikings are headed there on an overnight flight to begin preparations for Sunday’s game against the Browns. They have a bye after that game, which may factor into their ultimate decision about playing Diggs against an 0-7 team this weekend.

Left guard Nick Easton also practiced on Wednesday. He’s been out with a calf injury and got back on the field while left tackle Riley Reiff sat out with a knee injury.