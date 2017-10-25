T.J. Ward meant what he said, but says he shouldn’t have said it

Getty Images

After the Buccaneers lost to the Bills last Sunday, Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward said he was at his “wit’s end” about playing a part-time role in the defense.

Coach Dirk Koetter responded by saying that Ward and any other Buccaneers unhappy about something with the team would find better results by taking those complaints to someone who can help them rather than airing them publicly. On Wednesday, Ward said that he agrees with the coach about how he should have handled the situation.

“The facts: Do I want to be out there all the time? Yes,” Ward said, via FloridaFootballInsiders.com. “That still remains. But there’s a complete other way to handle it and I know better. I should have kept a lot of my thoughts to myself. I’ve been in this league — this is my eighth year — and I’m a fiery person, and I wear my emotions on my sleeve. I mean, this is all brand new to me. This is a new team, a new situation and I’m just trying to take it as it comes, so I hope everyone works with me and my teammates, they know it’s not malicious. The coaches, they know it was not malicious.”

Emotions might get ruffled in the process, but the Bucs need to find a mix of players who can do something more than serve as a speed bump to opposing offenses if the team is going to right the ship after a 2-4 start.