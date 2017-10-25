Texans sign Jelani Jenkins

Getty Images

The Texans added a couple of veterans to their front seven in recent weeks in response to injuries and they’ve made another addition to the group this week.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have signed linebacker Jelani Jenkins. He takes the spot opened by the release of cornerback Marcus Burley.

Houston is Jenkins’ third team of the year. He signed with the Raiders in March, but was placed on injured reserve as the team cut down to 53 players. He was released with a settlement a few days later and spent a week with the Bills without appearing in a game.

Jenkins spent the last four years in Miami, where he had 227 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 53 games. The Texans also added Lamarr Houston at linebacker after losing Whitney Mercilus to injury and Brian Cushing to a 10-game suspension.