Texans turn up the music to get Deshaun Watson ready for Seattle

The quarterback who ripped to shreds (twice) the best defense in college football gets his first crack on Sunday at one of the best defenses in the NFL. In their own building. Their very loud and raucous building.

And so, to prepare Deshaun Watson for his first trip to Seattle, Texans coach Bill O’Brien ordered an increase in the volume of the music played at practice.

“Just crank the music as loud as it’ll possibly go,” O’Brien said Tuesday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I love the music. I have different tastes in music and I love music, all kinds of music. I don’t pick that music. I have a resident DJ named Jenerro that picks it for me. He’s a good guy. He does a good job. He takes requests, so if you guys have any requests. . . .”

In Seattle, there will be only one sound playing: Crazy loud noise. Non-stop. Watson and the offensive line will have to deal with it, most importantly when they’re trying to communicate before the snap, and at the snap.

Watson has taken the league by storm, which surely will make the Legion of Boom even more motivated to give him a proper welcome to the NFL. If he can play well and, somehow, win there, the Texans will deservedly generate even more buzz as the playoff push comes.