Travis Benjamin takes home AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Chargers never looked back after scoring their first touchdown against the Broncos last Sunday and wound up with a 21-0 victory that pushed their winning streak to three games.

That touchdown came on a 65-yard punt return by Travis Benjamin. Benjamin caught the kick on a bounce and ran straight back through the middle of the Denver coverage unit. Benjamin had to break one tackle, but he was otherwise unmolested on his way to the end zone.

It’s the fourth punt return touchdown of Benjamin’s career and his first since joining the Chargers last year. Benjamin was named the AFC special teams player of the week thanks to that play and has now won the award four times since entering the league in 2012.

Benjamin later capped the scoring against the Broncos on a 42-yard pass from Philip Rivers. It was the only catch of the day, but Benjamin showed on Sunday that the quality of the touches matter much more than the quantie=