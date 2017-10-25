Trump administration sides with NFL (not on that issue)

Getty Images

The Trump administration and the NFL have found common ground. Completely and totally unrelated to the anthem issue.

Via the Associated Press, the solicitor general has filed a brief in the U.S. Supreme Court supporting the federal law that prohibits the expansion of sports wagering in the various states. The underlying lawsuit, filed in an effort to block New Jersey’s intent to launch betting on games, seemed to be over, with the NFL and other leagues winning, until the Supreme Court agreed to make it one of the very few cases that would be heard each year.

It’s odd that the NFL continues to fight the expansion of sports betting, given that the league has approved a relocation of the Raiders to Las Vegas — and in light of the belief that, either through the courts or through the Congress — legalized gambling on sports is coming.

Actually, it’s possible that the NFL’s official position on the expansion of gambling doesn’t mesh with its true desires. Many think that the league gave the green light to the Las Vegas Raiders because the league realizes that, in time, sports wagering will be legalized.

Which means that, by supporting the league’s position in the lingering lawsuit, the Trump administration ultimately is opposing what the league actually wants to have happen.