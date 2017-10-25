Trump administration sides with NFL (not on that issue)

Posted by Mike Florio on October 25, 2017, 10:32 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Trump administration and the NFL have found common ground. Completely and totally unrelated to the anthem issue.

Via the Associated Press, the solicitor general has filed a brief in the U.S. Supreme Court supporting the federal law that prohibits the expansion of sports wagering in the various states. The underlying lawsuit, filed in an effort to block New Jersey’s intent to launch betting on games, seemed to be over, with the NFL and other leagues winning, until the Supreme Court agreed to make it one of the very few cases that would be heard each year.

It’s odd that the NFL continues to fight the expansion of sports betting, given that the league has approved a relocation of the Raiders to Las Vegas — and in light of the belief that, either through the courts or through the Congress — legalized gambling on sports is coming.

Actually, it’s possible that the NFL’s official position on the expansion of gambling doesn’t mesh with its true desires. Many think that the league gave the green light to the Las Vegas Raiders because the league realizes that, in time, sports wagering will be legalized.

Which means that, by supporting the league’s position in the lingering lawsuit, the Trump administration ultimately is opposing what the league actually wants to have happen.

14 responses to “Trump administration sides with NFL (not on that issue)

  3. raise your hand if you’d prefer to keep your wagering underground. I personally would rather line the pockets of an underground sports booking professional than some greasy politician.

  4. Dear Mr. President. Can you please focus in on the tasks in which you were elected to do as POTUS. As of right now I must say I am woefully disappointed in you and the lack of accomplishments your administration has brought forth: health care, tax reform, my wall and making Mexico pay for it (not me and the other tax payers)a north Korea solution that does not involve getting 100,000s of people killed on both sides. I couldn’t care less what your positions are concerning NFL related issues as they do not effect my life one way or the other. Stay focused Mr. President, then, perhaps, you can get something done besides getting into petulant name calling twitter argument/wars.

  5. If the government was really concerned about how gambling might impact results they would legalize, regulate and tax it. The argument that somehow legal sports betting is going to impact the integrity of the game more than the illegal type that goes on now is preposterous on it’s face. My state lottery is going to start fixing games?

  6. Dont NLF owners already own stakes in things like DraftKings etc… Thats gambling. If the NFL was really against gambling they would disallow the connection. I get the NFL is trying to burn both ends trying to sustain some moral image as being against it while at the same time wanting to get in on the profits.

  7. Where’s the story about the cops not working their Miami gig because of kneeling players?

    #trumpswinning
    #trumpmadethenflgreatagain

  9. hasanwill says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:45 am
    —————————————————–
    ….you getting EXACTLY what you voted for.

  10. It’s being proven that the RELOCATION scheme is weakening as a viable growth proposition. The NFL is betraying decades old fan bases for a quick $650,000,000 shot from the relocating team owners. The Charger move to L-a-L-a-Land is a massive failure. The Raiders move to Las Vegas, despite a shiny new stadium, will also fail. The owners can’t count on taxpayers to build them stadiums much longer. And it’s no longer the ultimate answer to growing the fan base. Taxpayers are already over-taxed. The NFL is facing another huge problem about which Joe Lockhart states ‘There’s been no discussions about it.’ What a lie.

  11. jbaxt says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:58 am
    Where’s the story about the cops not working their Miami gig because of kneeling players?

    #trumpswinning
    #trumpmadethenflgreatagain..

    Or the story that Papa Johns is losing money on NFL advertising..

  12. Trump, his cronies and the NFL owners are only jockeying for position for the biggest cash cow of their lifetime…once the TV contracts start to dry up (and that’s going to happen) legalized sports betting is going to be everywhere…the rich will continue to steal from the poor! Roger The Dodger wants to hold on to his job so he can be in position as well…

  13. What does he know about gambling?
    Trump filed for bankruptcy on 4 casinos.
    If you can’t make huge profits on casinos then you are either a pathetic businessman or a thief.
    Or maybe both.

  14. hasanwill says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:45 am

    …Stay focused Mr. President, then, perhaps, you can get something done besides getting into petulant name calling twitter argument/wars.

    ——

    STAY focused?

