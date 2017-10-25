Washington holding out hope for ailing offensive line

Getty Images

Practices may look a little different in Washington this week, and may more closely resemble a spring OTA 7-on-7 drill.

“I don’t have any linemen,” coach Jay Gruden said, via J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, and it wasn’t really a joke.

Washington’s offensive line was hampered by injuries already, and it got worse Monday against the Eagles.

Gruden did offer that the news was better than expected on right guard Brandon Scherff, whose MCL sprain was milder (grade two, if you’re scoring at home) than anticipated. He will have to wear a brace, but it’s possible he could play this week.

Gruden was less certain about other things. Center Spencer Long (knee) drew an “I don’t know,” when Gruden was asked about his status for the Cowboys game, and left tackle Trent Williams is equally uncertain.

Williams will need surgery after the season to repair knee damage, but he has continued to play. His willingness to solider on is admirable, but also a product of necessity. Right tackle Morgan Moses left Monday’s game after spraining both ankles, and backup tackle Ty Nsekhe isn’t ready to return from a core muscle injury.

If Nsekhe was ready to go, Williams might get some time off, and the long-term consideration for his Pro Bowl left tackle is a factor.

“We have to do what’s right for Trent,” Gruden said.

Left guard Shawn Lauvao is the only Washington starter on the line who isn’t dealing with an injury at the moment. Which probably just means he’s next.