Washington signs OL Tony Bergstrom

Getty Images

Washington’s injuries at the position forced the team to sign an offensive lineman. That turned out to be Tony Bergstrom.

The club released defensive lineman A.J. Francis in a corresponding move.

Washington had to alter its practice schedule this week because of so many injuries in its offensive line. Starting left tackle Trent Williams (knee), starting center Spencer Long (knee/quad tendinitis), starting guard Brandon Scherff (lower back/MCL sprain) and swing tackle Ty Nsekhe (core muscle) did not participate in Wednesday’s walk-through. Starting right tackle Morgan Moses (ankles) and backup guard Tyler Catalina (concussion) were limited.

Bergstrom, 31, is in his sixth NFL season out of Utah. He was drafted by the Raiders in the third round in 2012 and has spent time with the Texans, Cardinals and Ravens.

He has appeared in 44 games with four starts.