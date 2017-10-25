Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Patriots QB Tom Brady is the only player in the NFL who has passed for more than 100 first downs this season. Brady also leads the league in completions, yards, 20+ yard completions and 40+ yard completions.

The Dolphins are the only team that doesn’t have a 40-yard completion this season, and the only team that doesn’t have a rushing touchdown this season.

Bills S Micah Hyde is tied for the league lead with four interceptions.

Jets RB Matt Forte had seven carries for 41 yards, added 41 yards receiving, and caught all five of the passes thrown to him on Sunday.

The Ravens are averaging an NFL-low 157.4 passing yards per game.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer has thrown an NFL-high 11 interceptions.

The Bengals’ defense has only allowed one run longer than 20 yards this season.

A player has carried the ball more than 30 times in a game only four times this year, and three of those times it was Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson leads the NFL in ESPN’s QBR.

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett has been sacked an NFL-high 25 times.

The Jaguars are averaging an NFL-high 169 rushing yards per game.

The Titans have scored an NFL-high nine rushing touchdowns.

The Broncos’ defense is allowing an NFL-low 258.5 yards per game.

The Chiefs have 10 runs of 20 yards or longer, most in the NFL.

Oakland’s defense has allowed opposing passers to have a 109.0 passer rating, worst in the NFL.

Chargers RBs Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon each had 38 yards on Sunday, but Ekeler did it on seven carries while Gordon did it on 18 carries.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is averaging 7.6 yards per carry this season.

Giants QB Eli Manning had his worst game of the season on Sunday, according to ESPN’s QBR.

The Eagles’ defense is holding opponents to an NFL-best 67.0 rushing yards per game.

Washington RB Chris Thompson leads all running backs with 366 receiving yards.

The Bears have gained an NFL-low 56 passing first downs.

The Lions have 22 rushing first downs, tied for fewest in the NFL.

The Packers have the worst defense in the league at stopping fourth down conversions.

Vikings QB Case Keenum has thrown 190 passes and only been sacked four times. Sam Bradford, playing behind the same line, has been sacked five times while throwing only 43 passes.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan is having his worst season, according to ESPN’s QBR.

The Panthers have 50 rushing first downs, tied for most in the NFL.

Saints QB Drew Brees has been sacked only five times, the fewest of any team in the NFL.

The Buccaneers are averaging an NFL-high 312.3 passing yards per game.

Cardinals QB Carson Palmer has thrown an NFL-high 267 passes, but after his injury on Sunday he may not throw any more.

The Rams have scored an NFL-high 212 points.

The 49ers’ defense has given up an NFL-worst 24.1 first downs a game.

Despite getting more involved in the offense on Sunday, Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy has just 36 carries for 108 yards this season.