49ers won’t hang up on calls about Joe Staley, but it would “take a whole lot”

The 49ers are playing the Eagles this Sunday in what will be the Eagles’ first game this season without left tackle Jason Peters in the lineup.

As of now, the Eagles look set to play Halapoulivaati Vaitai in Peters’ place but the trade deadline hasn’t passed yet and that means some are asking if they’ll consider a trade. With the 49ers next on the schedule and in rebuilding mode, Joe Staley‘s name came up during a conference call with Eagles coach Doug Pederson.

Pederson didn’t say anything about the team’s plans, but noted “the dominance” Staley has had over the course of his career. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan also got asked about the possibility of trading Staley. He said it would “take a whole lot” for that to happen.

“Joe is a guy that I definitely want here and definitely a guy I wouldn’t want to lose by any means,” Shanahan said, via the Sacramento Bee. “I’m not going to sit here — if anybody called for any one of our players, it’s not like you just hang up the phone. If people want to offer the world, you’ve always got to listen. You’ve got to always try to think what’s going to help your team and make your team better.”

Staley is signed through 2019 with base salaries of $4.8 million each year, which is well below market for a tackle of his ability and, assuming it’s something the Eagles or anyone else might pursue, that won’t do anything to make the price for a trade come down.