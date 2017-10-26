A.J. Bouye: Results show Doug Marrone was right to put us through a tough camp

Getty Images

New Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, with the encouragement of his boss, Tom Coughlin, put his team through a tougher, more physical training camp than players were used to. At first, they didn’t like it. Then they started to notice the results.

That’s the word from Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye, who said on PFT Live that this year’s training camp was harder than those he had experienced previously in his career.

“This camp was definitely tougher,” Bouye said. “A lot of conditioning, a lot of physical drills, especially with the pads on. . . . It kind of banged us up, but it got us ready for the season.”

Bouye admitted that not everyone on the team was happy about those physical training camp practices — until they did joint practices with the Patriots and Buccaneers and noticed that they were a better conditioned, more physical team than the guys they were going against.

“I don’t think a lot of people bought into it at first, but we started seeing results, especially when we were practicing against other teams,” Bouye said. “That got our confidence going.”

The Jaguars were 14-48 in four years with Gus Bradley, but they went 1-1 at the end of last year with Marrone as the interim head coach after Bradley was fired, and they’re 4-3 this year. Marrone’s style is getting results.