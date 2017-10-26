Aaron Rodgers has 13 screws in his collarbone

October 26, 2017
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers likely won’t be playing football any time soon, flowery reports of a possible return in December notwithstanding.

Rodgers tells Conan O’Brien of TBS that Rodgers had 13 screws inserted into his collarbone.

The screws go along with a plate that holds the collarbone together. The fact that the plate is big enough to require that many screws means that the break was bad enough to require a fairly large plate.

In some cases, the hardware is eventually removed. Whether Rodgers keeps the plate and screws or later has them taken out, this one seems like a more serious fracture than other collarbone injuries endured by other quarterbacks in recent years. And with Rodgers suffering the fracture in the clavicle that abuts his throwing arm, questions surely will linger regarding when he’ll return to full strength.

With a team that may not be built to stay in contention in his absence and a contract that no longer reflects anything close to his true market value, there’s little incentive for Rodgers to risk a premature return.

  5. Ted Thomspon and Eliot Wolf’s pedestrian roster is being exposed. Mike McCarthy is a glorified OC. He’s Norv Turner 2.0. Green Bay’s defense cannot carry a team with a mediocre QB. Aaron Rodgers has carried this team for the past seven years.

  8. Do we have to really know every single detail of his surgery? Damm, he really must be that important to foorball.

  11. That really does suck, but it’s a collar bone, not a labrum or joint issue. He’ll heal just fine – likely not this season though.

  15. Aaron should demand $115,000,000 per year. That would allow the Packers to pay the 52 other bums Ted has assembled an average of $1,000,000 each (still overpaid).

  17. Get well #12. Please don’t even try to come back this year. Just get healed completely for 2018 and beyond. It is the job of the Packer organization to commit to other improvements while you are out.

    Historically, this play will only further cement the Vikings as the most hated rival to the Packers, sorry Bears fans. No, I’m not saying that Barr walked into the stadium intending to disable Rodgers, but a decade from now this will look similar to the Vikings signing old #4. Viking fans may take some satisfaction (again, not implying Viking fans want injuries) that the Packers top threat was neutralized twice–in different ways.

    This may have been the one scenario that ensured that the Packers wouldn’t be trying to win a Super Bowl in Minneapolis this year.

  18. Uh boy, cue the jokes about Rodgers having a screw loose.

    Seriously, I hope Rodgers makes a full recovery. That sounds like a more seriously fracture than the last one he had.

  19. Bummer… that’s not good. Park him for the year. Make sure that is fully healed and strong before he starts gunning again. I hope to see this be a wakeup call and for Ted to finally address some issues with the roster. Send Rodgers out in a hard-fought blaze of glory!

    Honestly, I, as a Viking fan, want him back full strength. And I want to see better pieces around him, in particular a better defense so that his ability on one side is not wasted by the other. Football is only a great game when played between great teams, and Rodgers makes a decent team a great one, no doubt about it.

  20. He won’t be back this year.

    Depending on how this season goes, I wonder if he’ll be back at all.

    .. the Packers worst case scenario is unfolding before their eyes.

  21. I wonder if he’d have those 13 screws if Ted Thompson hadn’t let both Lang and Sitton walk.
    =====

    Losing their 2 tackles to injury had alot more to do with it.

  23. The silver lining for Rodgers is that all he colds all the chips here. After the Packers finish with 5 or 6 wins, he should refuse to come back without a renegotiated contract. A fully guaranteed one. If Ted Thompson still has a job, his hot seat would be on fire and he’d be forced to oblige.

  25. Well, I’ve long contended that because of how incredible Rodgers is that team can almost always be in contention with him playing because of his abilities.

    So, right now is a great test. So far they are 0-2 without him.

    So, we shall see how this season goes. Will be a good test of that theory.

