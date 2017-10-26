Bears announce Dontrelle Inman trade, release Jonathan Anderson

Getty Images

The Bears have officially announced their trade for wide receiver Dontrelle Inman as well as the roster move they made to make room for his arrival.

The Bears sent a conditional 2018 seventh-round pick to the Chargers in exchange for Inman, who caught two passes for nine yards in four appearances for the Chargers this season. He played a bigger role for the team in the last two seasons and started every game last year before sliding down the depth chart this year.

Chicago is clearly prioritizing the run game with rookie Mitch Trubisky at quarterback, but adding a veteran like Inman to a receiving corps that’s without Cameron Meredith and Kevin White should be a help when they are putting the ball in the air.

The corresponding move doesn’t come from that receiving corps. The Bears released linebacker Jonathan Anderson, who had 51 tackles over 25 games with the Bears over the last three seasons.