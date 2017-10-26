Bills grant Anquan Boldin permission to seek a trade

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 26, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

Anquan Boldin signed with the Bills in August, then announced his retirement two weeks later. Now the veteran wide receiver is interested in playing again, though not for the Bills.

Boldin’s agent reached out to the Bills to ask for permission to find a trade partner, and the Bills granted that permission, though the team made clear it will want compensation for him.

“Club grants you limited permission to speak with other NFL teams for the sole purpose of discussing a trade for Anquan,” the Bills wrote in a letter to Boldin’s agent, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “This letter of permission shall not be construed as a grant to allow the player to make visits, undergo a physical or tryout with other NFL teams at this time. In addition, player and/or his representative shall not be permitted to discuss a new contract for Anquan with another NFL team.”

Boldin wasn’t exactly in demand when he was a free agent this offseason, so it’s hard to see any team offering much if anything for him in a trade. But perhaps some receiver-needy playoff contender would offer a conditional seventh-round draft pick to Buffalo. Boldin is hoping to find out.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Bills grant Anquan Boldin permission to seek a trade

  2. I wonder what Anquan’s problem with Buffalo is. From what I can tell, the players like the new regime there.

  7. So Boldin’s excuse for leaving the Bills was more/less BS.

    Makes me lose a bit of respect for a guy who is supposed to be known for his high character.

    He shouldn’t have committed to the Bills in the first place. He never seemed to be all in anyway, even though he claimed after he signed that once he signs somewhere he is 100% all in. Word is he backed out of a deal with the Bills before eventually signing there. Then backs out of the deal again after actually signing.

    The Bills have been competitive this year, too. Even though Boldin looks to have lost a step, he could have been a big help to a depleted Bills WR corps. He still could…

  11. He’s just looking for a playoff run. The problem is, playoff teams rarely trade for long-in-the-tooth recievers. The Bills are interested in the quality of the compensation and not Boldin’s desire for one last shot at post-season play, so good luck with that Mr. Boldin. Plus, no team with picks to play with (like the Browns, for instance) aren’t likely to go after him because he’ll just ‘retire’ again not wanting to play for someone going nowhere fast.

  12. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:39 pm
    Giants ,,,,,,,a lot of potential balls his way !
    ________________________________________

    Pretty sure his goal is to sign with a contender. If there were any justice Reese would be the one playing behind that o-line for a couple of games.

  14. The Ravens could only get a sixth-rounder for him when they traded him four years ago, when Boldin still had a little bit of gas in the tank.

  15. Patriots wouldn’t on paper seem to be short of WRs but they worked out former Bengal WR Jake Kumerow just yesterday (along with a FB). So my guess is they migh just be interested in another veteran guy to spell Amendola. Boldin took nearly 90% of his 2016 snaps in the slot and was reportedly “intrigued” on the talk of joining the Pats this Sept – and the Pats have a history of picking up from the Bills. Watch this space.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!