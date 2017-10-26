Bills grant Anquan Boldin permission to seek a trade

Getty Images

Anquan Boldin signed with the Bills in August, then announced his retirement two weeks later. Now the veteran wide receiver is interested in playing again, though not for the Bills.

Boldin’s agent reached out to the Bills to ask for permission to find a trade partner, and the Bills granted that permission, though the team made clear it will want compensation for him.

“Club grants you limited permission to speak with other NFL teams for the sole purpose of discussing a trade for Anquan,” the Bills wrote in a letter to Boldin’s agent, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “This letter of permission shall not be construed as a grant to allow the player to make visits, undergo a physical or tryout with other NFL teams at this time. In addition, player and/or his representative shall not be permitted to discuss a new contract for Anquan with another NFL team.”

Boldin wasn’t exactly in demand when he was a free agent this offseason, so it’s hard to see any team offering much if anything for him in a trade. But perhaps some receiver-needy playoff contender would offer a conditional seventh-round draft pick to Buffalo. Boldin is hoping to find out.