Browns’ Kenny Britt hates playing in London

AP

The Browns are playing in London on Sunday, and receiver Kenny Britt isn’t happy about it.

Britt, who played in London with the Rams last year, didn’t enjoy that experience and isn’t looking forward to this week’s trip either.

“I hated London, hated it,” Britt said, via ESPN. “I hated it with a passion.”

Britt said there was “nothing” positive about the experience of playing overseas.

“I hated everything about it,” Britt said. “I hated the flight. I hated us being there so long. I hated the flight back. I hated the food. You can ask my wife the same thing, and she’ll give you the same answer.”

Plenty of NFL players have expressed the opinion that they don’t like the long trips and unfamiliar surroundings that come with a London game. But with the NFL seeming to have reached peak popularity in the United States, the owners are committed to making London the next market where the sport can grow. Players are going to keep playing in London, whether they like it or not.