Buccaneers may be down two cornerbacks this weekend

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton didn’t like a question about his offense’s ability to hit chunk plays at his Wednesday press conference, but he may have a higher opinion of his chances of getting a few of them this weekend.

The Buccaneers defense has been a forgiving one so far this season and they may be depleted in the secondary when the Panthers get to Raymond James Stadium for Sunday’s game.

Cornerbacks Brent Grimes and Robert McClain both missed practice for the second straight day on Sunday. McClain took over as the outside cornerback along with Grimes last week with Vernon Hargreaves moving to the slot, but he suffered a concussion late in the game.

Grimes is dealing with a shoulder injury and missing both would leave the Bucs digging deep on the depth chart. Hargreaves, Ryan Smith, Javien Elliott and Deji Olatoye are the other cornerbacks on the active roster for Tampa. Smith and Elliott have played 70 defensive snaps between them this season while Olatoye signed with the Bucs this week.