C.J. Mosley has interception return for TD

Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley iced the game with a 63-yard interception return for a touchdown with 14:15 remaining. It gave the Ravens a 26-0 lead after they missed the two-point conversion.

It was Mosley’s second career touchdown, his first on an interception return.

The Dolphins were driving when Matt Moore tried to hit Jarvis Landry and Mosley picked it.

Miami remains under 200 yards of total offense early in the fourth quarter.

Mosley also has four tackles, half a sack, a quarterback hurry, a pass defensed and a tackle for loss to go with his interception.