Case Keenum, Stefon Diggs, Riley Reiff up to full practice participation

The Vikings held practice in London on Thursday after flying overnight from Minnesota and they saw three key members of their offense step up their level of participation on the other side of the Atlantic.

Quarterback Case Keenum was a full participant on Thursday after being listed as limited with a chest injury on Wednesday. There was never an indication that Keenum was at risk of missing the game, which can’t be said of wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs hasn’t played in the last two games because of a groin injury, but got in a limited session on Wednesday before making the move to a full practice on Thursday. There’s been no declarations from the team about his status, but the fact that he made the trip and the step up in practice work are good signs for his availability against the Browns on Sunday.

Left tackle Riley Reiff was out of practice altogether on Wednesday with what was listed as a knee injury, but he joined Keenum and Diggs as a full participant on Thursday. Left guard Nick Easton remained limited with the calf injury that kept him out the last two weeks.