Chiefs getting healthy, with Mitch Morse, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif close to returning

Getty Images

The Chiefs are getting healthy again. For the first time in a long time, every player practiced Thursday.

It’s an especially positive sign for Kansas City’s offensive line.

Center Mitch Morse has not played since Week 2, and offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has missed most of the past four games. Coach Andy Reid said “there’s a chance” both play Monday night against the Broncos.

Duvernay-Tardif was limited Thursday, while Morse was a full participant.

The Chiefs have used Zach Fulton at center in Morse’s absence, and Cameron Erving has started at right guard the past three games.

Kansas City has struggled to run the ball the past two games, both losses, gaining 28 rushing yards against the Steelers and 94 against the Raiders.

Linebacker Justin Houston (knee) was limited in Thursday’s practice, while defensive lineman Bennie Logan (knee), running back Charcandrick West (concussion) and receiver Albert Wilson (knee) were full participants.