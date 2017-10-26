Corey Davis: I’ve improved a lot despite not playing

Getty Images

Titans first-round pick Corey Davis has played one full game and part of another this season, but has missed the last five outings because of a hamstring injury.

Davis also missed the preseason for the same reason and all that time away from the field might have some people wondering if it will add up to being a lost season for the rookie. Davis said that won’t be the case because he’s continued to progress even while his hamstring has kept him from actually playing the game.

“I’ve improved a lot,” Davis said, via the Tennessean. “I haven’t been able to physically do everything that I want to, but mentally, I’m in the game, in the film room, just making sure I can stay on top of everything so when I get back I can hit the ground running.”

It looks like Davis will be back in the lineup when the Titans return from having this week off and the Titans offense will get a nice boost if he’s right about his growth over the last five weeks.