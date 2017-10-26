Cowboys release Kellen Moore

The Cowboys made a change to their roster for last Sunday’s game against the 49ers when they gave quarterback Cooper Rush a jersey and left Kellen Moore on the inactive list.

That signaled a change to the depth chart behind Dak Prescott and the Cowboys confirmed it with a roster move on Thursday. They released Moore to make room for the arrival of tight end Blake Jarwin from the practice squad.

Moore joined the Cowboys in 2015 and made a couple of starts for them that season while Tony Romo was out with a broken collarbone. He broke his leg in training camp the next year, which meant Prescott was the next man up when Romo hurt his back and the man by the time Moore was well enough to play again.

Jarwin signed with the Cowboys out of Oklahoma State and was among their final cuts in September.