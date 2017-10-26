Dak Prescott is the NFLPA’s top merchandise-mover

Getty Images

There’s definitely no sophomore slump when it comes to the off-field performance of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. For the period from March 1 through August 31, Prescott finished atop the NFL Players Association’s list of the top 50 players.

The list is based on all officially-licensed player merchandise during the six-month window.

The rest of the top 10 consists of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Three rookies landed on the list, which is impressive given that they didn’t even have NFL teams until one third of the relevant period had ended. Steelers running back James Conner comes in at No. 37, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson debuts at No. 40, and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey arrives at No. 43.

Conner’s personal story and pre-existing popularity in Pittsburgh had plenty to do with the performance of his merchandise. For Watson, the ability to crack the top 50 at a time when he was firmly No. 2 and, initially, No. 3 on the depth chart borders on amazing — and suggests that his status will skyrocket now that he’s the starter, and now what he’s playing very well.