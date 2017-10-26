Dak Prescott is the NFLPA’s top merchandise-mover

There’s definitely no sophomore slump when it comes to the off-field performance of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. For the period from March 1 through August 31, Prescott finished atop the NFL Players Association’s list of the top 50 players.

The list is based on all officially-licensed player merchandise during the six-month window.

The rest of the top 10 consists of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Three rookies landed on the list, which is impressive given that they didn’t even have NFL teams until one third of the relevant period had ended. Steelers running back James Conner comes in at No. 37, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson debuts at No. 40, and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey arrives at No. 43.

Conner’s personal story and pre-existing popularity in Pittsburgh had plenty to do with the performance of his merchandise. For Watson, the ability to crack the top 50 at a time when he was firmly No. 2 and, initially, No. 3 on the depth chart borders on amazing — and suggests that his status will skyrocket now that he’s the starter, and now what he’s playing very well.

17 responses to “Dak Prescott is the NFLPA’s top merchandise-mover

  2. This list sort of spoils the narrative about all the jersey sale for that other guy, doesn’t it?

  3. And in the period September-March it’s Brady who still tops the sales, as he did this past year – which is remarkable when you consider he’s been playing in the exact same Jersey (current Pats design dates to the year he joined in 2000) for 17yrs.

  5. hard to believe Brady remains that high on the list after all these years. I mean every fan of the NFL already has at least one of his jerseys, regardless of whether or not they are willing to admit it.

  7. “This kid may be the real deal. If he doesn’t go all Robert Griffin or Mike Vick and get jacked up one too many times he could go a long way.”

    He doesn’t really rush that often. He’s more pocket passer than anything. Cam has rushed 49 times this season, Wentz 40, Dak only 20 times.

  10. Why is it every time one of these articles goes up rookies and players with less than 5 years experience are what catches the author’s attention? I get Lynch being on a new team being in the top ten but Brady, Wilson, Rodgers and Brown have all been in the league 5+ years wearing the same uni. That there is still that much demand for their jerseys is far more noteworthy. What fan that would buy one of their jerseys wouldn’t already have one?

  11. sportoficionado says:
    October 26, 2017 at 1:28 pm
    Cowboys fans representing by putting money where their mouth is and supporting their team, no surprise here.

    ———————————————————-

    I always appreciate reading your level-headed comments. Dak & Zeke at the top. Still America’s Team.

    The…”Most Valuable Franchise in Sports”…

  12. The Cowboys have bandwagon fans all over the place. They probably have fans in Mongolia. Somehow a dink and dunk QB is the “Greatest Show On Turf” to Dallas fans. Jerry is a helluva marketer.

  13. There’s a funny NFL shop commercial where if you play it backwards a Jets fan kid boxes up a ODB jersey and then happily sends it back. Feels right.

  15. Also interesting is that 3 of the top 10 have pending (Elliott) or recent (Brady, Lynch) suspensions.

    The second 10 is interesting with the side-by-side pictures.

    Dez Bryant and Von Miller – 2 very good players that love playing the role of bad guy

    Look at Gronk and Witten (13 and 14). Whoever picked the photos is an evil genius! Same facial expression, right down to the eye black.

    Mack and Watt, 2 defensive stars are next

    Big Ben and Stafford, “old guard” QBs are 17 and 18

    Amari Cooper and Julio Jones are 19 and 20. Saban is still the only guy who could contain either one of them…

    Sherman is 23, but Chancellor is only at 44. Scaring Erin Andrews on national TV is good for jersey sales, I guess.

  16. pacificdan says:
    October 26, 2017 at 1:29 pm
    “This kid may be the real deal. If he doesn’t go all Robert Griffin or Mike Vick and get jacked up one too many times he could go a long way.”

    He doesn’t really rush that often. He’s more pocket passer than anything. Cam has rushed 49 times this season, Wentz 40, Dak only 20 times.

    I think PacificDan was talking about Watson not Dak. Dak is so 2016

  17. normaneinstein7 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 1:44 pm
    The Cowboys have bandwagon fans all over the place.
    _
    So, as you all love to point out, Dallas hasn’t won anything in 20 years but yet have never dropped in popularity yet…. hurr durr… “bandwagon fans”. I thought bandwagon fans join when a team does well? I mean, do you actually believe this dribble or do you and I have alternate views of what bandwagon means?

