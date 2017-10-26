Dante Fowler: Being around Calais Campbell “best thing” for me

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler was arrested in July after allegedly hitting a man in a parking lot and information about other off-field incidents came to light after that arrest, which led him to say that he’s working on “learning and growing” as a person.

He appears to be learning and growing as a player too. Fowler has 5.5 sacks in seven games after recording four in his rookie season and has become a leading light for a unit that’s impressed in the first half of the season. Fowler told Alex Marvez and Bill Polian of Sirius XM NFL Radio that the two things are related.

Fowler said “some of the reasons [he didn’t play as well as he expected] were because of some of my personal issues,” but it’s not the only plus. There’s also the presence of Calais Campbell, who joined Fowler on the defensive line this offseason.

“It’s the best thing that could have happened in my career so far,” Fowler said, via Sporting News. “I’ve never been around somebody that just loves the game of football like he does. I love the game of football with all my heart. But this guy, he makes me feel like I don’t even like the game.”

Fowler has a November 6 pre-trial hearing on the charges from this summer and may still face league discipline as a result. If that’s the case, Fowler will have to keep his on-field growth from being impacted by what the Jaguars hope will be his last off-field issue.