Deshaun Watson didn’t take time off during Texans’ bye week

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did not treat the team’s bye week like a vacation.

Although coach Bill O’Brien gave the team six days off, Watson said he put himself through a tough work week.

“I worked out, worked on my conditioning and watched a lot of film of myself — self-evaluation,” Watson said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I tried to correct mistakes and build on that.”

Watson saw a lot on film that he can improve upon.

“I want to make better decisions,” he said. “Ball placement, quicker reads, pocket awareness and operate the offense the best I can.”

Watson has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since taking over as the Texans’ starter in Week Two, but he’s not satisfied.